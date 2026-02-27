MK Stalin Welcomes O Panneerselvam With 'Open Arms' Into DMK Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

M. K. Stalin welcomes former CM O. Panneerselvam into the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Chennai ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | X/@mkstalin

M. K. Stalin on Friday formally welcomed former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam into the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), describing him as a “dear brother” and praising his humility and virtues.

In a post on X, Stalin said Panneerselvam had joined the “mother organisation” to safeguard the ideals of the Dravidian movement, adding that he welcomed him with open arms.

This political shift comes ahead of the much awaited Assembly election in the state, it also follows the recent discussions between OPS and the DMK leadership, with the latest round of talks held earlier in the day ahead of the induction, facilitated by Minister PK Sekar Babu.

‘2026 A Democratic Battle Against BJP’

Stalin said the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election would be a “democratic battle” against the BJP and asserted that several democratic forces were aligning with the DMK-led alliance. He described Panneerselvam as a loving, virtuous and humble leader whose arrival would strengthen the movement.

OPS Ends Rift With AIADMK

Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 2022 following a leadership tussle with Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said his decision to join the DMK was personal and aimed at putting an end to his “bitter experience.”

He thanked Stalin for accepting him into the party and alleged that AIADMK, under its current leadership, had been weakened.

Son Ravindhranath Kumar Also Joins

OPS was joined by his son P. Ravindhranath Kumar, who also entered the DMK fold ahead of the upcoming state polls. The development comes amid shifting political alignments in Tamil Nadu as parties gear up for the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to a report published in India Today, BJP called O Panneerselvam’s decision to join the DMK 'impact less', saying the move would have no impact on the NDA.