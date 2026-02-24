AIADMK Promises ₹10,000 Per Household, Enhanced Welfare Schemes For Key Sectors

AIADMK leader Edapaddi Palaniswami | File pic

Chennai: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the AIADMK on Monday announced a series of welfare assurances, with its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami promising direct financial relief to households and targeted support for youth, fishermen, weavers and small traders if the party returns to power in 2026.

Releasing what he described as the third phase of the party’s election manifesto, Palaniswami said the AIADMK would prioritise measures to ease the cost-of-living burden on families.

“At a time when families are struggling with steep hikes in property tax, house tax and electricity charges, this government has failed to protect the people. The AIADMK will stand firmly with every household,” he said.

At the core of the announcement is a one-time assistance of ₹10,000 for every household in Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami said the payment would help offset the financial strain caused by rising taxes and utility charges.

In a bid to address unemployment, he announced monthly stipends for job-seeking youth registered with employment exchanges. Unemployed graduates would receive ₹2,000 per month, while those educated up to the Plus Two level would be given ₹1,000 per month.

For the fishing community, the party promised to enhance the annual fishing ban-period relief from ₹8,000 to ₹12,000, citing the continued expenses faced by coastal families during the non-fishing months.

Palaniswami said families would receive an additional ₹1,000 Pongal cash gift along with the traditional hamper distributed by the State.

The AIADMK also proposed raising free electricity limits for handloom weavers from 300 to 450 units and for powerloom weavers from 1,000 to 1,400 units. In urban areas, cooperative bank loans taken by small traders operating pavement-side shops would be waived, he said.

“Our commitment is to reduce the burden, revive livelihoods and restore hope,” Palaniswami added.