Mizoram: 5 killed, 11 injured after pick-up truck falls into ravine east Khawzawl district

Five people, including three women, were killed and 11 others injured after a pick-up truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Rabung village in east Mizoram's Khawzawl district, police said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am when they were travelling from their village towards Rabung to attend a funeral, SP Lalchunglura told PTI.

Brake failure of the vehicle, which was carrying at least 19 people, is the likely cause of the accident, he said.

Four persons died at the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries at Rabung Public Health Centre, the SP said.

The injured are undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ Sri Lanka: Trial begins for 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks that killed 267 people and injured over 500

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:20 PM IST