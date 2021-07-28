Mithun Chakraborty’s 'Cobra' dialogue is not instrumental in post-poll violence: Calcutta HC

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Justice Kaushik Chanda on Wednesday said that the ‘Cobra’ dialogue by actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty during the recently concluded Assembly polls didn’t instigate post-poll violence in West Bengal.
“There are several dialogues in movies. The dialogue given by Mithun Chakraborty didn’t spread any hate messages during the campaign,” said Justice Chanda.
It can be recalled that a FIR was lodged at Maniktala Police Station in North Kolkata on May 6 by TMC cadre Mrityunjay Pal following which a case was started against the BJP leader.
The FIR lodged at the police station alleged, “The actor had used dialogues like ‘Marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane’ (Will hit you here and the body will land in the crematorium) and ‘Ek chobole chobi’ (A snakebite will turn you into a photograph, meaning will kill you) during the poll campaigns are violent.”
Notably, the next hearing of this case is on August 3.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said that people of Bengal didn’t support those who tried to mislead people by giving false facts including ace actor Mithun Chakraborty.
