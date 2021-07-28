Mithun Chakraborty’s 'Cobra' dialogue is not instrumental in post-poll violence: Calcutta HC

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Justice Kaushik Chanda on Wednesday said that the ‘Cobra’ dialogue by actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty during the recently concluded Assembly polls didn’t instigate post-poll violence in West Bengal.

“There are several dialogues in movies. The dialogue given by Mithun Chakraborty didn’t spread any hate messages during the campaign,” said Justice Chanda.

It can be recalled that a FIR was lodged at Maniktala Police Station in North Kolkata on May 6 by TMC cadre Mrityunjay Pal following which a case was started against the BJP leader.