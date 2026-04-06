Missing Techie Sharanya Found After 3 Days: DK Shivakumar Thanks Tribals, Forest Officers & Police

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday thanked tribals, forest officers, police and all volunteers involved in bringing back a 36-year-old tech professional from Kerala, G S Sharanya, who was rescued on Sunday after being missing for three days while trekking to Tadiandamol Peak in Karnataka’s Kodagu district.

"I am happy to share that Sharanya has been safely rescued after going missing during a trek in Coorg. My heartfelt thanks to the tribals, forest officers, police, and all volunteers whose tireless efforts brought her back safe," Dy CM Shivakumar said.

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Sharanya was found around 5:30 pm inside an abandoned temple deep within the forest. According to reports, local tribal residents had alerted rescue teams after spotting a woman in the area a day earlier. She was then located in a remote forest patch 'where nobody usually goes,' rescuers stated.

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Visuals from the rescue show Sharanya being escorted through dense jungle terrain before reuniting with her family. Her father is seen running towards her, with Sharanya breaking into a smile before hugging him in an emotional moment. Her family members can be heard asking about her well-being.