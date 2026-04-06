Kerala Techie Goes Missing During Trek In Karnataka’s Kodagu Hills, Rescued After 3 Days; Video Of Emotional Reunion With Father Goes Viral |

Kodagu: A 36-year-old tech professional from Kerala, G S Sharanya, was rescued on Sunday after being missing for three days while trekking to Tadiandamol Peak in Karnataka’s Kodagu district. A video capturing her emotional reunion with her father has since gone viral on social media.

Sharanya was found around 5:30 pm inside an abandoned temple deep within the forest. According to reports, local tribal residents had alerted rescue teams after spotting a woman in the area a day earlier. She was then located in a remote forest patch 'where nobody usually goes,' rescuers stated.

A heartfelt moment, an emotional father hugs his daughter Sharanya a techie who had gone missing during a trek in Kodagu's Tadiyandamol, she was found after 4 days deep inside the forest area, she managed to survive by eating some of the items she had carried on her. pic.twitter.com/0xBJG0t35r — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) April 5, 2026

Video Of Emotional Reunion With Family Goes Viral

Visuals from the rescue show Sharanya being escorted through dense jungle terrain before reuniting with her family. Her father is seen running towards her, with Sharanya breaking into a smile before hugging him in an emotional moment. Her family members can be heard asking about her well-being.

Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre confirmed that she was safe. “I spoke to her. She is healthy and is not facing any complications,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after her rescue, Sharanya said she had “lost her way somehow” but remained calm throughout the ordeal. “I did not feel scared. I don’t know why,” she said, as quoted by The Indian Express, recounting her experience of being stranded in the forest with minimal resources.

She had only a 500-ml bottle of water and no mobile connectivity after her phone battery died. Sharanya said she kept walking in hopes of finding help and spent nights near a stream after losing her way on the first day.

The trek to Tadiandamol, Karnataka’s third-highest peak at 1,748 metres, spans around 4 km. Sharanya had been part of a scheduled trek organised under the Madikeri Forest Division, along with 15 participants and an authorised guide. She reportedly informed her group over phone that she was lost before losing contact.

Massive Search Operation Took 3 Days For Rescue

A massive multi-agency search operation was launched on April 2 after she failed to return. Nearly 70 personnel, including police, forest officials, Anti-Naxal Force teams, and local volunteers, were deployed. Twelve search teams, along with drones, sniffer dogs, and mobile tracking technology, were used in the operation.