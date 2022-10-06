'Missing' posters of BJP MP Sunny Deol pasted on walls of houses, railway stations, vehicles in Pathankot | ANI

'Missing' posters of BJP MP Sunny Deol were pasted on walls of houses, railway stations, vehicles in Punjab's Pathankot.

A protesting local, while speaking to ANI, said, "After becoming MP, he never visited Gurdaspur. He calls himself the son of Punjab but he hasn't brought any industrial development, not allocated MP funds or brought any central govt scheme here. If he doesn't want to work, he should tender his resignation."

In July, ANI had reported that the 'Border' star sustained a back injury a few weeks ago during the shoot of one of his projects.

"Sunny Deol sustained a back injury a few weeks ago at a shoot, he was undergoing back treatment first in Mumbai and then he flew to the USA for his back treatment two weeks back. The presidential elections happened during this time and he was not in the country as his treatment is still not over. He should be returning to India post his recovery," the spokesperson had informed in July.