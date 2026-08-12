Missing Bengaluru Techie Case Turns Mysterious As Police Probe Phone Trail, Personal Angle After Shivaganga Search | Representational Image

Bengaluru, Aug 12: The issue of 31-year-old techie, who went missing from Shivaganga hills in Tumkur district is becoming murkier day by day, with the police trying to answer a number of unanswered questions, after failing to locate him or his body in the hill range vicinity.

The sweater and shoulder bag of Advaith Upadhyay from Madhya Pradesh, who is working in a software company in Bengaluru were found near Shanthala drop, which is a prohibited area, but the police and forest department search team could not locate any bodies around.

The initial presumption was that Advaith has either slipped down from Shanthala drop or committed suicide by jumping from the same place. For the last four days, the search team have used drones to check any human body around the fall place. On Wednesday, the police sought the help of Jyothi Raj, who is popularly known as spider man for his rock-climbing abilities, who, along with four friends went down the cliff using 700-meter long ropes.to check if any human body was struck between the rocks. Even as they landed in the steep terrain and searched around, nothing could be found.

Meanwhile, the police were digging into the history of Advaith and found out that he had got engaged to Prachi Chouhan recently. Advaith was working with cyber security wing and was well versed with hacking.

A week before he went for the trek, Advaith had made a detailed study of the Shivaganga hills and checked for various exit points from the hill with the help of AI tools. Two days before Friday, he had come to Shivaganga hills with his girlfriend, who is not his fiancée and returned to his house in Kadugodi.

On Friday, he went alone to Shivaganga on a rented motorcycle, parked it in the base and reached the hilltop by 8.30 am. He also made a video call to his fiancée from Valkala Theertha point and sent her some photos also. The connection got disconnected at that point.

According to Prachi, Advaith had carried his phone and his drone also. When she started calling him again in the afternoon, the phone was ringing but got disconnected.

The police parallel investigation has revealed more than just his engagement to fiancée and trek to Shivagange. According to police, Advaith was in touch with other girls and regularly chatting with them. Before going to Shivagange, he had made a detailed study of Shivagange hill range and multiple exit points through forests also. He was also aware that there was only one CCTv camera near Dasoha Bhavan in the bottom of the hill. Advaith had also left behind the drone in his shoulder bag near Shanthala drop.

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However, the phone has travelled 22-kms from Shanthala drop before getting switched off near Kuduru near Kunigal. The police suspect that someone else must have taken that phone and switched it off once it started ringing.

Now, the police are skeptical about death of Advaith and feel that there are personal reasons behind the mysterious dissppearence.