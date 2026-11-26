A biker miraculously escaped with minor injuries after being hit by two speeding cars one after the other at a road crossing in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district. Terrifying visuals of the accident, captured on a CCTV camera, have gone viral on social media.

CCTV captures terrifying collision

The incident took place near Pedarayavaram in Rangampeta mandal when the biker, identified as Salika Naveen, suddenly took a turn on the ADB road. As he entered the crossing, an oncoming car rammed into his motorcycle, throwing him into the air. Moments later, while he was still airborne, another speeding car coming from behind the first vehicle hit him.

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The impact sent Naveen flying several metres away, with the entire sequence captured by a CCTV camera installed at a nearby petrol station.

Biker was returning home

According to reports, Naveen hails from Samarlakota but lives with his in-laws in Pedarayavaram. He works at a shrimp feed manufacturing unit near Peddapuram in Kakinada district.

Naveen had reportedly taken leave from work on Wednesday after falling ill and was returning home on his motorcycle when the accident occurred.

Miraculous escape leaves onlookers astonished

The severity of the collision left onlookers fearing that he had suffered fatal injuries. However, to everyone's surprise, Naveen managed to get back on his feet with only minor injuries. He even collected his motorcycle and left the spot, leaving locals relieved and astonished.

The incident has drawn widespread attention online, with many describing Naveen's survival as nothing short of a miracle.

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