Miracle! Gujarat Man Walks Into His Own Prayer Meet Days After Cremation; Family & Cops Baffled

Representational Image |

Mehsana: A shocking twist unfolded at a remembrance ceremony in Gujarat's Mehsana on Friday when a man presumed dead walked into the event held in his memory. Forty-three-year-old Brijesh Suthar, who had been missing since October 27, had been mistakenly cremated by his family after they misidentified a decomposed body as his.

Brijesh, a resident of Naroda, went missing over two weeks ago. Despite extensive searches, his family could not locate him and filed a missing person complaint. On November 10, police discovered a decomposed body near the Sabarmati bridge and asked the family to identify it. Due to its swollen and decayed state, the family mistook the body for Brijesh, as its physique matched his. Assuming the worst, they cremated the body and arranged a prayer meet for him.

On Friday, during the ceremony, Brijesh unexpectedly walked in, leaving everyone stunned. His sudden appearance shocked his grieving family, friends, and even the police. “We searched for him everywhere. His phone was switched off. When police showed us the body, it was in such a state that we misidentified it and conducted the cremation,” said Brijesh’s mother, who was visibly shaken in a video posted by Divya Bhaskar. A relative added that Brijesh had been battling depression, possibly due to financial stress.

Confusion After Brijesh's Sudden Entry

While Brijesh’s return brought relief to his family, it also presented a major dilemma for the authorities. The primary question now is: whose body did the family cremate? Police have launched an investigation to determine the identity of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the reason behind Brijesh’s disappearance remains unclear. Media reports suggest he may have been dealing with mental health challenges related to financial troubles, but he did not reportedly disclose where he was during his time away. This extraordinary mix-up has left Brijesh’s family grappling with relief and confusion, while police work to unravel the mystery of the unidentified body.