Miracle Amid Tragedy As Two-And-A-Half-Year-Old Child Survives Horrific Kaziranga Road Accident That Claimed 23 Lives In Assam | File Pic

Kaziranga/Guwahati, November 13: Amidst the twisted metal and unimaginable grief of Friday’s devastating road accident at Rongajan in Kaziranga, a story of miraculous survival has emerged—a two-and-a-half-year-old child pulled alive from the wreckage that has so far claimed 23 lives and left 15 others injured.

For onlookers and rescuers at the scene, the survival of the toddler feels nothing short of divine intervention. The ill-fated Traveller, a 10-year-old vehicle with a maximum seating capacity of 26, was dangerously overloaded with more than 40 passengers when the crash occurred.

Severe Collision Leaves Vehicle Badly Mangled

The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was left mangled beyond recognition. Inside, passenger seats were completely ripped from their mounts and scattered, while the driver’s seat could barely be traced amidst the debris. Looking at the crushed interior, few could imagine anyone emerging alive.

Yet, inside that wreckage, the two-and-a-half-year-old was travelling seated on the lap of her mother, Jyoti Majhi. In a heartbreaking turn, Majhi succumbed to her injuries in the crash—leaving behind the child, whose father was not on the vehicle during the ill-fated journey.

Toddler Rescued Through Shattered Rear Windshield

Moments after the crash, as frantic locals rushed to rescue trapped passengers, someone from inside the mangled vehicle managed to pass the toddler out through the shattered rear windshield. Good Samaritans waiting by the roadside immediately took the child into their arms and rushed the little one away for urgent care.

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Ten Injured Survivors Remain In Critical Condition

According to the latest updates from Kaziranga, the toddler is currently receiving medical treatment. Meanwhile, hospital sources confirmed that of the 15 injured survivors, the condition of at least 10 remains critical.

As Assam mourns the 23 lives lost in the Rongajan tragedy, prayers are pouring in for the speedy recovery of the injured—and especially for the young survivor who defied all odds to live.