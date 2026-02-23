'Minor Technical Incident, No Crash': HAL Refutes Reports On Tejas Aircraft

Amid reports suggesting a crash involving the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday categorically denied any airborne accident, clarifying that the incident was limited to a minor technical issue on the ground.

According to report in news agency ANI, In a stock exchange filing, HAL stated that there has been “no reported crash” of the LCA Tejas and described the episode as a routine technical matter currently under review.

“HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on the ground,” the company as quoted by the report in news agency ANI.

The aerospace major further emphasised that the LCA Tejas maintains “one of the world’s best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft” and confirmed that the issue is being analysed in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) as per standard operating procedures.

LCA Mk1A Programme Progress

The clarification comes amid ongoing developments in the LCA Mk1A programme. On February 13, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that five engines are currently available and five aircraft are already operational.

Deliveries Await Engine Supply

Earlier this month, on February 5, HAL confirmed that five LCA Mk1A fighter jets are fully ready for delivery. Additionally, nine aircraft have already been built and flown.

The company said these aircraft would be made delivery-ready upon receipt of engines from GE, reiterating its commitment to meeting financial year targets.

With engine supply stabilisation expected to improve production timelines, HAL remains optimistic about fulfilling the IAF’s requirements while maintaining the Tejas platform’s strong safety record.