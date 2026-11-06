Minor Set On Fire In Kolkata Over Alleged Social Media Reel, 4 Arrested, 2 Juveniles Held

In a shocking incident allegedly linked to a craze for making social media reels, a minor boy was allegedly set on fire after being assaulted by a group of youths in Kolkata's Garfa area. The accused allegedly blindfolded the victim, made him wear a helmet and repeatedly slapped him before attempting to force him to drink petrol. When he resisted, they allegedly poured petrol on his body and set his clothes ablaze.

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The incident took place on October 27 near a pond in the Lenin Nagar area of Haltu, under Garfa police station limits. According to reports, the victim was returning home after work when a group of youths and teenagers, allegedly led by Arghya Saha, approached him and took him to a cement bench near the pond.

Victim blindfolded and assaulted

The accused allegedly blindfolded him and made him wear a helmet under the pretext of playing a game. They then slapped him 10–12 times and asked him to identify the person hitting him. When he failed to recognise anyone, the group allegedly assaulted him further.

The main accused subsequently took petrol from his motorcycle and attempted to force the victim to drink it. When the boy resisted after smelling petrol, the accused allegedly poured it over him and set his clothes on fire using a burning matchstick.

Boy escapes with burn injuries

The victim managed to escape by running away and removing his burning clothes. Locals rushed to help him and informed his family. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital with burn injuries. His condition was reported to be stable.

Financial dispute emerges during investigation

During the investigation, a possible motive linked to an old financial dispute also emerged. The victim alleged that one of the accused had demanded Rs 500 from him around six months ago, although he claimed to have repaid the amount.

Police suspect that the accused recorded the entire incident intending to turn it into a social media reel. The victim was allegedly instructed to tell the police that the incident was staged with his consent and that no assault had taken place.

Four arrested, two minors apprehended

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, police registered a case of attempted murder. Four people, including the main accused Arghya Saha, have been arrested, while two minors have also been apprehended. Police are examining the video footage and investigating the role of other people involved in the incident.

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