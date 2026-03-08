Minor Girl Found At Youth’s House In UP’s Sambhal, Police Launch Probe After Bajrang Dal Complaint

A minor girl was recovered from the house of a youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, triggering tension in the area after members of the Bajrang Dal alerted the police.

The incident took place in Gumthal village under the Baniyather police station limits in Chandausi tehsil. According to local sources, the girl, a resident of Chandausi town, used to attend private tuition classes where she became acquainted with a youth identified as Navi Jan, reportedly the son of Shahn-e-Alam and a resident of Gumthal village.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police said the two had developed a friendship after regularly meeting during tuition classes. On Saturday at around 11 am, the minor girl allegedly went to the youth’s house in Gumthal village.

When local residents and activists came to know about the incident, information was passed to Bajrang Dal members. Soon after, Bajrang Dal leader Ashish Toofani, along with several activists, reached the youth’s house and informed the police through Dial 112.

By the time the police arrived at the spot, the minor girl was found inside the house, but the youth had fled nearly 20 minutes earlier. Considering the rising tension and gathering crowd, police took the girl into protective custody and brought her to the police station.

The girl’s father was informed and reached the police station shortly afterwards. Bajrang Dal activists also remained at the station for nearly two hours, alleging that the youth had lured the minor girl to his house.

Baniyather Station House Officer Manoj Verma said the girl’s father has filed a complaint and the matter is being investigated. The accused youth has been called for questioning but has not yet appeared before the police.