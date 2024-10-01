Ministry Of Railway Highlights 80% Reduction In Accidents Since Congress Era; Derailments Drop From 445 To 89 Annually

Trail Derailment, Representative image | PTI Photo(PTI12_28_2016_000004B)

Despite several derailment incidents reported in recent months, ministry of railways claim that the overall number of derailments has decreased compared to the period of the Congress government.

"Because of the consistent efforts taken by Indian Railways over the last 10 years the number of accidents have significantly reduced" said an official of Indian Railway on Monday .

"From 2004 to 14 in every year 445 derailments had occurred. Out of them 171 were on the main line and 274 happened in the yards. This comes to approximately 1.2 derailments per day" he said.

"The same figure has been reduced to 89 in 2023-24. Out of this 40 derailments had occurred on the main line while 49 occurred in the yards. The average derailment per day comes to around 0.24 per day" further added official.

In this year till now a total of 43 derailments have happened out of which 20 have happened on the main line and 23 in various yards.

The average comes to 0.24 per day.

Being the national transporter the target is always to reach zero accident figure every years and the expectations from the public are rightly placed. Everybody is taking efforts to achieve the zero derailments target over entire Indian Railways.

Sustained efforts and consistent push for infrastructure upgradation and addition have led to significant reduction in the derailments.