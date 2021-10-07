Ministry of Railway extends its COVID-19 guidelines till further instructions

The Union Ministry of Railways on Thursday extended its COVID-19 guidelines for six months or till further instructions. "Not wearing masks on railway premises and in trains can attract a fine of up to ₹500," the notification read.

“Passengers are requested to read the health advisory guidelines issued by different states before the commencement of their journey to these states," the Indian Railways Seva wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet today approved a productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The bonus for the financial year 2020-21 will benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees, he said. An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this.

The bonus is usually announced ahead of Dussehra and Puja festivities.

Ministry of Railways has extended its #COVID19 guidelines for six months or till further instructions, "Not wearing masks on railway premises & in trains can attract a fine of up to Rs 500," the new order reads pic.twitter.com/uGQpT2SsXZ — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs 7000/- p.m.

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs. 17,951 for 78 days.

Meanwhile, in India today, 22,431 people tested positive for Covid-19. With this, the country's total tally of coronavirus infections rose to 3,38,94,312, while the active cases declined to 2,44,198, the lowest in 204 days, according to the Union Health Ministry said today.

The death toll climbed to 4,49,856 with 318 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 13 straight days.

