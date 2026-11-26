Milan Dhaba Firing Kills 4: Customers Seen Dining In Restaurant Few Hours After Shootout, Amid Police Investigation - VIDEO |

Hours after a deadly shooting claimed four lives at Milan Dhaba near Kharawar village in Haryana's Rohtak district, the eatery reopened to customers, with people seen dining inside even as police continued their investigation into the incident.

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The dhaba was reportedly opened just a few hours after unidentified assailants opened fire on four men. A video report by India TV showed customers sitting inside the restaurant and having their meals despite the fatal shooting that had taken place there.

Suspected gang rivalry behind firing

The deceased have been identified as Rinku, Vinit and Harsh, all residents of Dighal village in Jhajjar district, and Himanshu, a resident of Beri. The firing is suspected to be linked to a rivalry between the Himanshu Bhau and Sunny Ritolia gangs.

According to the FIR, one of the victims, Himanshu, was allegedly mistaken for an associate of the other three men.

Police investigation underway

Haryana Special Task Force IG Simardeep Singh said preliminary findings indicated an inter-gang rivalry. An unverified social media post claiming responsibility for the killings has also surfaced, and police are verifying its authenticity.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rishi Kant said eight to nine teams had been deployed to identify and arrest the accused. A forensic team also examined the crime scene. Police are yet to recover any weapon or establish the exact number of rounds fired..

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