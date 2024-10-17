'Might Be Killed In Fake Encounter': Bahraich Woman Fears For Lives Of Family Men Accused Of Killing Ram Gopal Mishra

@ZakirAliTyagi

One of the accused in the killing of Ram Gopal Mishra and Bahraich landlord Abdul Hameed’s daughter Rukhsar has appealed to PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the safety of their family members including her father after they were allegedly picked up by the Special Task Force on Wednesday afternoon.

In a video, Rukhsar stated that the whereabouts of her family members remain unknown even after seeking details from the authorities. She also said that she fears that they might have been killed in a fake encounter.

In the video that surfaced on X on Thursday, Rukhsar said, “...Yesterday at 4 pm, my father Abdul Hameed, my two brothers Sarfaraz, Faheem and another youth with them were picked up by the UP STF. I don't know where they are. My husband Osama and my brother-in-law Shahid have already been picked up. No news is being received about them from any police station. We fear that they may be killed in a fake encounter. I request PM Modi and UP CM Yogi for the safety of my family members."

बहराइच में जिस मकान मालिक अब्दुल हमीद पर गोपाल मिश्रा पर गोली चलाने का आरोप है उनकी बेटी रुख़सार बता रही है कि "कल 4 बजे मेरे पिता अब्दुल हमीद, मेरे दो भाई सरफ़राज़ ,फ़हीम औऱ उनके साथ एक अन्य युवक को यूपी एसटीएफ ने उठा लिया है, मेरे पति और मेरे देवर को पहले उठाया जा चुका है, किसी… pic.twitter.com/lUQD6IGbnF — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) October 17, 2024

Internet services restored in Bahraich after 4 days,

Meanwhile, internet services were restored in Bahraich district on Thursday as local authorities continued to work towards restoring normalcy in and around Maharajganj where a 22-year-old man was killed in communal violence during a Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday.

A video of Gopal Mishra in the Bahraich violence has surfaced. He is seen forcefully removing a Green flag and replacing it with a saffron flag. The mob can be seen shouting slogans and encouraging him to remove the flag. Gopal was shot dead later. pic.twitter.com/hh8iqKP9yk — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 14, 2024

The police have also issued a stern warning against the spread of rumours, urging the residents to prioritise communal harmony amid the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said in a video message, "In relation to the incident in Maharajganj on October 13, false information is being spread on social media to disrupt communal harmony. Claims that the deceased was electrocuted, attacked with a sword, or had his nails pulled out are baseless." "The post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was gunshot wounds. No other fatalities occurred in this incident. We request everyone to ignore rumours and refrain from spreading false information," Tripathi added.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | On the Bahraich incident, SP Rural Pavitra Mohan Tripathi says, "...To disturb the social harmony, misinformations are being spread on social media - there's been a single death in the incident and the reason for death is also clear in the postmortem… pic.twitter.com/q1iyf9lt6L — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2024

The violence broke out at Maharajganj under Mahsi tehsil on Sunday over the alleged playing of loud music outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession, in which Ram Gopal Mishra (22) died of gunshot injuries.

The incident triggered vandalism and arson in the area as houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals and vehicles were torched by mobs, prompting the police to lodge multiple FIRs against unidentified rioters and some named accused.

The family members of the deceased have lodged an FIR against six named and four unknown people, out of which only one has been arrested so far, police said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, religious leaders from both Hindu and Muslim communities, including Mahamandaleshwar Swami Ravi Giri Maharaj, President of Ram Leela Committee Shyamkaran Tekariwal, and Maulana Qari Zubair Ahmad Kasmi, made appeals to people to restore peace and harmony.