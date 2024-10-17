 'Might Be Killed In Fake Encounter': Bahraich Woman Fears For Lives Of Family Men Accused Of Killing Ram Gopal Mishra
In a video, Rukhsar stated that the whereabouts of her family members remain unknown even after seeking details from the authorities. She also said that she fears that they might have been killed in a fake encounter.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
@ZakirAliTyagi

One of the accused in the killing of Ram Gopal Mishra and Bahraich landlord Abdul Hameed’s daughter Rukhsar has appealed to PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the safety of their family members including her father after they were allegedly picked up by the Special Task Force on Wednesday afternoon.

In the video that surfaced on X on Thursday, Rukhsar said, “...Yesterday at 4 pm, my father Abdul Hameed, my two brothers Sarfaraz, Faheem and another youth with them were picked up by the UP STF. I don't know where they are. My husband Osama and my brother-in-law Shahid have already been picked up. No news is being received about them from any police station. We fear that they may be killed in a fake encounter. I request PM Modi and UP CM Yogi for the safety of my family members."

Watch the video here:

Internet services restored in Bahraich after 4 days, 

Meanwhile, internet services were restored in Bahraich district on Thursday as local authorities continued to work towards restoring normalcy in and around Maharajganj where a 22-year-old man was killed in communal violence during a Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday.

The police have also issued a stern warning against the spread of rumours, urging the residents to prioritise communal harmony amid the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said in a video message, "In relation to the incident in Maharajganj on October 13, false information is being spread on social media to disrupt communal harmony. Claims that the deceased was electrocuted, attacked with a sword, or had his nails pulled out are baseless." "The post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was gunshot wounds. No other fatalities occurred in this incident. We request everyone to ignore rumours and refrain from spreading false information," Tripathi added. 

The violence broke out at Maharajganj under Mahsi tehsil on Sunday over the alleged playing of loud music outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession, in which Ram Gopal Mishra (22) died of gunshot injuries.

The incident triggered vandalism and arson in the area as houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals and vehicles were torched by mobs, prompting the police to lodge multiple FIRs against unidentified rioters and some named accused. 

The family members of the deceased have lodged an FIR against six named and four unknown people, out of which only one has been arrested so far, police said. 

On Tuesday and Wednesday, religious leaders from both Hindu and Muslim communities, including Mahamandaleshwar Swami Ravi Giri Maharaj, President of Ram Leela Committee Shyamkaran Tekariwal, and Maulana Qari Zubair Ahmad Kasmi, made appeals to people to restore peace and harmony. 

