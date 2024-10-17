Bahraich Violence: Shocking Video Of Ram Gopal Mishra Being Shot Surfaces; Watch

@aditytiwarilive

A video surfaced on social media on Thursday showing the exact moment when Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich on October 13.

In the video, gunshots can be heard ringing as Mishra fell on the spot while trying to hoist a saffron flag on the roof of a house.

यूपी के बहराइच के महसी के महराजगंज में राम गोपाल मिश्रा को गोली मारे जाने का वीडियो वायरल



गोली मारते ही मौके पर गिरा राम गोपाल मिश्रा,

छत पर झंडा लगाने के दौरान मारी गयी थी गोली pic.twitter.com/ENYY8JzFAl — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) October 17, 2024

The 22-year-old Mishra was shot dead in a clash that erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on October 13. Reports suggest that Mishra was shot dead after he allegedly removed a green flag and replaced it with a saffron flag.

यूपी का शहर बहराइच. झंडा फहराते हुए जो लड़का नज़र आ रहा है उसका नाम राम गोपाल मिश्रा और उम्र महज 22 साल है. गोपाल 10वीं पास करके अब कैटरिंग का काम करता था. 4 महीने पहले ही उसकी शादी हुई थी. सबकुछ ठीक ही चल रहा था.



13 अक्टूबर 2024. महाराजगंज बाज़ार में दुर्गा मूर्ति विसर्जन… pic.twitter.com/7jJJgOR0Z2 — Ashwini Yadav (@iamAshwiniyadav) October 14, 2024

Earlier, another video had surfaced on X showing Mishra being dragged after being shot dead.

पहले रामगोपाल मिश्रा की 12 गोलियों से छलनी कर हत्या करना फिर सब के साथ बर्बरता करना हाथों में पत्थर और हथियार लेकर!!



इस जिहादी मानसिकता को अल्पसंख्यक तुष्टीकरण के नाम पर कुछ तथाकथित सेक्युलर लोग जस्टिफाई कर रहे हैं।



बड़ा सवाल है की इस तरीके की मानसिकता और कृत्यों को बल कहां से… pic.twitter.com/oqLmKmFmpD — Dr.Richa Singh(यतो धर्मस्ततो जयः)(मोदी का परिवार) (@RichaSingh_Alld) October 15, 2024

On Wednesday, tension escalated in the area as several people armed with sticks damaged properties during Mishra’s funeral. As per reports, many shops were burnt down and the angry mob in the Maharajganj area also torched vehicles.

Breaking!🚨



Hospital, Motorcycle Showroom, shops etc are set on fire as protest in Bahraich, UP turns violent



Don't know how this happened under the watch of The Great Yogi Adityanath & The Great UP Police. Jungle Raj? 😬



https://t.co/cRX8332egl — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) October 14, 2024

As per the UP police, over 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence after Mishra’s death.

The main accused in the October 13 incident identified as Salman who is suspected of killing Mishra, still remains at large. Police have said efforts to arrest him are underway.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath met Mishra's family on Tuesday and assured them that the “culprits” will not be spared."

Yogi Adityanath meets the family of



Ram Gopal Mishra ,a 22-year old HINDU boy who was brutally murdered by Jihadis in Bahraich.



We need JUSTICE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sltE2nFxM9 — pandU_gaduu (@MaheshBabu46024) October 15, 2024

The government also announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family.

Meanwhile, internet services have been restored in Bahraich after a three-day hiatus amid communal unrest in Maharajganj town.

As per reports, the connectivity was restored at midnight, providing relief to residents who had been cut off from the outside world since the fatal incident that took place during the Durga idol immersion procession.

The suspension included both mobile internet and broadband services, implemented as a safety measures after clashes that erupted on Sunday.