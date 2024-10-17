 Bahraich Violence: Shocking Video Of Ram Gopal Mishra Being Shot Surfaces; Watch
The 22-year-old Mishra was shot dead in a clash that erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on October 13.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
A video surfaced on social media on Thursday showing the exact moment when Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich on October 13. 

In the video, gunshots can be heard ringing as Mishra fell on the spot while trying to hoist a saffron flag on the roof of a house.

The 22-year-old Mishra was shot dead in a clash that erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on October 13. Reports suggest that Mishra was shot dead after he allegedly removed a green flag and replaced it with a saffron flag.

Earlier, another video had surfaced on X showing Mishra being dragged after being shot dead.

On Wednesday, tension escalated in the area as several people armed with sticks damaged properties during Mishra’s funeral. As per reports, many shops were burnt down and the angry mob in the Maharajganj area also torched vehicles. 

As per the UP police, over 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence after Mishra’s death.

The main accused in the October 13 incident identified as Salman who is suspected of killing Mishra, still remains at large. Police have said efforts to arrest him are underway.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath met Mishra's family on Tuesday and assured them that the “culprits” will not be spared." 

The government also announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family.

Meanwhile, internet services have been restored in Bahraich after a three-day hiatus amid communal unrest in Maharajganj town.

Bahraich Violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Family Of The Shooting Victim
As per reports, the connectivity was restored at midnight, providing relief to residents who had been cut off from the outside world since the fatal incident that took place during the Durga idol immersion procession.

The suspension included both mobile internet and broadband services, implemented as a safety measures after clashes that erupted on Sunday.

