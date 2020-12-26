Middlemen exist, entire amount of PM-Kisan doesn’t reach tillers: Adhir

Kolkata: A day after the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee alleged PM Modi is just ‘faking’ concern about the farmers, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the PM ‘lacks courage to talk face-to-face with protesting farmers’.

Taking a jibe at PM-Kisan scheme, Chowdhury said the BJP-led Centre talks about Rs18,000 crore transfer to bank accounts of farmers, but the truth is middle­men still exist and also the entire amount doesn’t reach farmers.

“Nobody is misguiding the farmers. But the fact is middle­men still exist and also the PM Modi if he thinks the farm bill has no flaws then he should go in person and meet the protesting farmers. But the truth is Modi lacks courage to talk face-to-face with the farmers at Singhu border,” mentioned Chowdhury.

Chowdhury, also the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha had earlier this month wrote a letter to Modi, requesting him to repeal the farm bill.