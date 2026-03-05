Middle East Crisis: Stranded Indians Face 900% Fare Hike As Airlines 'Profiteer' From Repatriation Flights, Passengers Cry Foul

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has triggered a massive aviation crisis, leaving tens of thousands of Indian nationals stranded and sparking outrage over predatory airfares. | File Pic

Mumbai: The escalating conflict in the Middle East has triggered a massive aviation crisis, leaving tens of thousands of Indian nationals stranded and sparking outrage over predatory airfares. While Indian and international carriers have initiated special repatriation missions to bring citizens home, travelers report that ticket prices on these routes have surged by as much as 900%, with some economy seats being sold for amounts typically reserved for first-class international travel.

The Scale of the Aviation Crisis

The situation reached a breaking point this week as the Iran-Israel-US conflict led to the closure of major airspaces over Iran, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With over 1,600 flights cancelled since the onset of hostilities, the demand for the few remaining relief flights has reached a fever pitch.

Indian airlines are operating special flights from various Middle Eastern airports like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Muscat among others as per permissions from the aviation authorities and the unfolding of geopolitical situations. However, the cost of returning to India has become prohibitive for the average worker according to travel agents and distraught passengers. Passengers reported that one-way economy tickets of these special flights from Dubai or Jeddah to India that usually cost between Rs11,000 and Rs18,000 are currently being quoted at Rs70,000 to Rs1 lakh.

FPJ Analysis Reveals Shocking Fare Hikes

When The Free Press Journal analysed airfares of the scheduled as well as special flights from various Middle Eastern airports to Indian airports, the fares had hiked by 125% to over 800% on these routes. The highest jump was recorded by Air India Express’ flight IX-1113 from Muscat to Mumbai on Friday at Rs69,899, which usually costs as low as Rs6,794, recording a hike of 928%. SpiceJet’s Fujairah-Mumbai flight for Friday also displayed a fare of Rs86,056 against the regular fare of Rs9,200, recording an 835% hike.

The airfare for Air India Express’ special flight IX-6602 from Muscat to New Delhi for Friday was Rs64,873 against usual fare of Rs9,854, recording a 558% jump. Air India’s flight from Jeddah to Mumbai for Sunday displayed a fare of Rs69,296, an increase of 326% than regular fares. Its Dubai to Mumbai flight asked for Rs38,876, an increase of 238% in ask. Similarly, the airfare for Akasa Air’s Jeddah-Mumbai flight reported a hike of 125% than the regular price.

Stranded Passenger Speaks Out

Jayesh Thakkar, a research analyst who is stranded in the UAE, told The Free Press Journal, “My flight was cancelled twice and now the airlines are playing games with the passengers. On one hand, they claim that they are trying to support the passengers with the special flights but on the other, they are charging anywhere between Rs80,000 to Rs1 lakh. I understand the risk they are taking but this fare is unacceptable. It is nothing but business.”

Another passenger stranded in the Middle East, who did not want to be named, said, “There are a lot of people wanting to travel to India but the number of flights available are very less. The fares are high and the tickets are getting sold out very quickly. A few airlines are not even listing the special flights on their websites and we have to wait for a call from their customer service after giving them our details as they decide on the passengers behalf who gets to travel on which flight.”

Sources from Indian carriers said that the higher costs are driven by higher fuel consumption as the flights have to be rerouted to avoid restricted airspace while the rise in insurance premiums due to operational risks and one-way loads doubling the operational cost are resulting in increased airfare.