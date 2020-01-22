Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella postpones trip to India after voicing concern over CAA

"I think what is happening is sad, primarily as sort of someone who grew up there, I feel, and in fact quite frankly, now being informed, shaped by the two amazing American things that I've observed which is both, it's technology reaching me where I was growing up and its immigration policy and even a story like mine being possible in a country like this," Nadella said.

He was speaking to editors at a Microsoft event when Nadella was asked by the New York-based news outlet BuzzFeed about his view on the CAA and if he has concerns about working with the Indian government in terms of how they were using data.

Later, when Nadella’s remark started making headlines, Microsoft issued a statement clarifying the remarks.

In a statement issued by Microsoft India, Nadella said: "Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds. I'm shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large".