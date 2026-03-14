MHA Seeks Siliguri, Darjeeling Officials Following Protocol Breach During President Droupadi Murmu’s Visit

President Droupadi Murmu | (Photo Courtesy: X)

Kolkata: In yet another clash between the central government and the state government, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA) has sought the services of Siliguri Police Commissioner C Sudhakar and Darjeeling District Magistrate Manish Mishra on deputation following alleged breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit in West Bengal last week.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources MHA had sought permission from the state on this matter.

Notably, amid such development, the state government had transferred Mishra and posted him as special secretary in the state home department and Senior WBCS officer Sunil Agarwal has been given additional charge of Darjeeling DM.

Incidentally, President Murmu had also expressed dissatisfaction with the administrative arrangements and the last-minute change of venue.

Murmu also expressed her grief that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers didn’t attend the President during her visit to the state.

“I, too, am a daughter of Bengal. Yet I am rarely allowed to visit Bengal. Mamata di is my younger sister. I do not know what grievance she holds against me,” the President was heard saying.

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Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs had sought a time to meet the President at the national capital but due to scarcity of time, the permission was denied.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that whatever the President’s office has done and said is ‘correct’ as TMC had shown ‘disrespect’ towards the President.