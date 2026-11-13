MHA Extends Ban On Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation For Another 5 Years, Citing National Security & Communal Harmony Concerns | File Pic

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the ban on controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an unlawful association for a period of another five years, pointing out that the institution has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the country and has the potential of disturb peace and communal harmony as well as disrupt the secular fabric of the country.

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The IRF was founded in February 1991 in Mumbai by Naik, who left India and moved to Malaysia, where he obtained permanent residency. The MHA had declared the IRF an unlawful association on November 17, 2016 and banned the organisation for five years. Later, the ban was extended on November 15, 2021. The fresh notification was issued as the previous ban on the IRF was to cease on November 14.

Indian authorities and intelligence agencies have accused Zakir Naik and the IRF of delivering inflammatory speeches and promoting religious enmity and hatred between communities.

The ministry announced a notification in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-sections (1) and (3) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an unlawful association and directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under Section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," reads the notification.

As per the notification, the Central government believes that "the IRF and its members, particularly, the founder and President of the IRF, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Dr. Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country."

The ministry clarified the extension of ban on the IRF pointing grounds, "the statements and speeches made by Dr. Zakir Naik, are objectionable and subversive."

Through such speeches and statements, MHA said, Zakir Naik has been promoting enmity and hatred amongst different religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.

It further said that Zakir Naik made radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide through international satellite TV networks, the internet, print and social media.

As per the MHA, if the unlawful activities of the IRF are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to continue its subversive activities and re-organise its activists who are still absconding, disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony, propagate anti-national sentiments, escalate secessionism by supporting militancy, and undertake activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal constituted under Section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the IRF as an unlawful association and the Tribunal, by its orders on May 22, 2017 and March 30, 2022, has confirmed the declaration.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)