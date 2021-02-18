'Metroman' E Sreedharan to join BJP; party says our desire that he contests upcoming assembly polls

In a surprise move, the Kerala state unit of the BJP appears to have managed a prized catch with its state president K.Surendran on Thursday announcing that 'Metroman' E. Sreedharan will be joining the party.
"Metroman has informed that he will be joining the BJP by taking the party membership when the state-wide yatra (led by Surendran) reaches Malappuram district (the home district of Sreedharan)," said Surendran.
"It's our desire that Metroman contests the upcoming assembly polls and we have proposed it to him," added Surendran.
The 88-year-old hugely popular engineer known for his widespread contribution in the fields of building iconic infrastructure projects has confirmed the news.
"The news is correct. I am going to join the BJP," Sreedharan told The News Minute. While talking about the reason behind the decision, he told the news portal that he has been living in Kerala for the last ten years and tried his best to bring in development in the state but was met with political resistance.
Sreedharan is presently leading a retired life. He was the livewire behind not just the Kochi Metro, Kerala's first metro project, but also the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC.
