'Metroman' E Sreedharan to join BJP; party says our desire that he contests upcoming assembly polls

In a surprise move, the Kerala state unit of the BJP appears to have managed a prized catch with its state president K.Surendran on Thursday announcing that 'Metroman' E. Sreedharan will be joining the party.

"Metroman has informed that he will be joining the BJP by taking the party membership when the state-wide yatra (led by Surendran) reaches Malappuram district (the home district of Sreedharan)," said Surendran.

"It's our desire that Metroman contests the upcoming assembly polls and we have proposed it to him," added Surendran.