'Meri Zindagi Kharab Kar Di': UP Man Wakes Up At Muzaffarnagar Hospital To Find His Genitals Removed, Sex Changed (VIDEO)

X

A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar found his life irreversibly altered after waking up in a local hospital to discover that he had undergone a forced sex change surgery.

As per reports, the victim’s friend colluded with the hospital staff at Begrajpur Medical College to remove the man’s genitals and do surgery to change his sex without his consent.

After regaining consciousness at the hospital, the man was informed by his friend Omprakash that he was now a woman and that they both would have to get married.

A video of the victim has surfaced on social media in which he can be seen inconsolably crying after finding out what has happened to him.

Watch the video:

Distraught and in disbelief, the victim told police that Omprakash had been threatening and harassing him for two years.

According to the victim, Omprakash threatened to kill his father and seize his family’s land if he did not comply with the marriage. Omprakash had also withdrawn ₹35,000 from the victim's bank account and planned to relocate to Lucknow to live with his uncle.

The incident came to light when the victim, unable to bear the trauma, revealed the details to his family and local authorities.

Farmer leader Shyam Pal and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) staged a protest in front of Begrajpur Medical College and demanded accountability from the hospital staff involved.

X

X

Local police officers assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted. "The family of the victim alleges that the operation was carried out under false pretences. We will investigate the accused and take appropriate legal action based on the findings," said police.

Omprakash Pal has since been arrested, and the case continues to unfold as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.