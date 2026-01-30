 'Mere Hatho Ye Margayi Hai': SWAT Commando's Brother Recalls Her Husband's Call After Beaten To Death
A 24-year-old Delhi Police SWAT commando, Kajal Chaudhary, died after allegedly being assaulted by her husband over dowry demands in West Delhi’s Mohan Garden. Her brother said she suffered severe head injuries and was declared brain-dead. Police added murder and dowry charges to the case, arrested the accused husband, and sent him to judicial custody.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
The death of 24-year-old Kajal Chaudhary, a Delhi Police SWAT commando, has left her family shattered, with her brother Nikhil recounting the events that led to her death. | X @ANI

New Delhi: The death of 24-year-old Kajal Chaudhary, a Delhi Police SWAT commando, has left her family shattered, with her brother Nikhil recounting the events that led to her death. Kajal, who was allegedly assaulted by her husband, Ankur, at their Mohan Garden residence on January 22, succumbed to her injuries on January 27.

Speaking to the media, Nikhil said he was on a phone call with his sister when the argument escalated that night. "I received a call and could hear my sister screaming. Five minutes later, my brother-in-law called and said, 'mere hatho ye margayi hai, aa jao isse lene' (I have killed her, come pick up her body)," he alleged.

According to him, Kajal had been facing domestic violence from the early days of her marriage due to dowry demands. "His parents, brothers and sisters kept saying the dowry should have been more. Initially, things were fine, but later he also started behaving the same way," Nikhil said.

He added that Kajal suffered severe head injuries and was declared brain-dead. "The doctors told us treatment was not possible," he said. Kajal, who was four months pregnant at the time of the assault and had earlier given birth to a son in 2024, Their one-and-a-half-year-old child is now staying with Kajal's family.

Police said Kajal was allegedly hit multiple times, including with a dumbbell, before being taken to a private hospital by Ankur. An attempt to murder case was initially registered at Mohan Garden police station, but sections of murder and dowry were later added following her death and the family's complaint. Ankur has been arrested and sent to judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

Kajal, recruited into the Delhi Police in 2022, was posted with the SWAT unit of the Special Cell. Her husband, a clerk with the Ministry of Defence, has been suspended. Further investigation is underway.

