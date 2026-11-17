The men climbed on to the Thar roof and started dancing. | X

Oblivious to ambulance siren sounds, a group of men sped along a road in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur in a Thar SUV and then proceeded to dance on its roof. A video of the incident went viral, showing traffic being reduced to crawl on a two-lane road with one of its lanes already blocked.

The video showed the Thar overtaking two ambulances and parking it in the middle of the road. The men inside the car then climbed onto its roof and began to dance. Even though the sirens of the two ambulances continued to blare, the car occupants refused to give way. One of the ambulances was reportedly carrying a patient.

हापुड़ में थार की छत पर चढ़कर युवकों का हुड़दंग! पीछे एंबुलेंस का सायरन बजता रहा। सड़क पर ऐसी लापरवाही आखिर कब रुकेगी?#Hapur #TharViralVideo https://t.co/nbqxxhBfK0 — News Point MP (@NewsPointMP) November 17, 2026

Hapur Superintendent of Police Madhuban Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered against the individuals at the Babugarh police station. The individuals will soon be arrested and the Thar will be seized, he added.

Social media users questioned the nuisance caused by the individuals involved in the incident. Others hit out at the disregard for the patients present in the ambulances.

In another incident involving a Thar SUV, a man wsa detained in Gujarat's Surat this month after a video showed him driving with one hand and shooting fireworks with the other on Diwali. Last month, a speeding Thar rammed into the a house in Virar, damaging the property and two motorcycles.