Kanpur Hit-And-Run: Woman Allegedly Learning To Drive Rams Thar Into Scooter, Kills 55-Year-Old Man On Diwali Eve; Occupants Flee In Another Car | VIDEO

A 55-year-old scooter rider was killed after a speeding Mahindra Thar, allegedly driven by a woman learning to drive, rammed into his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday evening, November 7, on the eve of Diwali. The impact was so severe that the victim died on the spot, while the SUV went out of control, broke through the boundary wall of a residential property and crashed into a garden.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Singh Chauhan, a resident of Swaraj Nagar in Panki. According to eyewitnesses as reported by India Today, two women and a man were travelling in the Thar, with one of the women allegedly behind the wheel.

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The report mentioned following the accident, the occupants abandoned the damaged SUV and fled in another car that arrived at the spot shortly afterwards. Police launched an investigation to identify and trace those involved.

Kanpur Thar Accident: Victim Was Just 500 Metres From Home

The accident occurred around 7:30–7:40 pm in the Awas Vikas-3 area of Kalyanpur. Santosh had left home on his scooter carrying a saree for his wife and was barely 500 metres from his residence when the speeding Thar allegedly hit him from behind.

According to his son, Rahul Chauhan, his father had told the family that he would return shortly. However, the family soon received news of the fatal accident.

The collision was so forceful that Santosh died at the spot, while his scooter was reportedly dragged for nearly 20 metres. The SUV subsequently went out of control, broke through the boundary wall of a residential property linked to Professor Kailash Chauhan and entered a garden area.

Thar Occupants Abandon Vehicle, Flee In Another Car

According to India Today report, the Thar was occupied by two women and a man, with one of the women allegedly driving the vehicle. Some reports have described her as a learner driver.

After the collision, the occupants reportedly got out of the damaged SUV and fled in another car that reached the accident site shortly afterwards.

The Thar, bearing registration number UP78GX4475 and carrying Krishna Group branding, was abandoned at the spot. Police subsequently seized the vehicle as part of the investigation.

Police Examine CCTV Footage, Registered Owner Identified

Police reached the scene following the accident and sent Santosh's body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's family.

During the preliminary investigation, police traced the vehicle's registered owner through its registration number. The owner has been identified as Krishna Kumar, whose registered address is in Panka Bahadur Nagar in the Panki area.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras and recording eyewitness statements to establish the sequence of events and identify the occupants who allegedly fled after the crash.

The identity of the woman allegedly driving the Thar, the circumstances surrounding the collision and the exact number of occupants are yet to be conclusively established. The investigation is underway, and the occupants remain untraced as per the latest reports.