Mehul Choksi's Illegal entry in Dominica: All proceedings to be kept on hold till he is medically fit

New Delhi: All pending proceedings related to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's illegal entry in Dominica will be kept in abeyance till he gets a medical fitness certificate ( medically fit) to return from Antigua, said his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal on Tuesday adding that it was a case of forced entry.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, advocate Vijay Aggarwal said that deploying a team by Indian agencies to Dominica with an aircraft was a waste of taxpayers money.

The Dominica High Court has granted bail to fugitive diamantaire, allowing him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment of his neurological condition.

Upholding the decision of the High Court, Aggarwal said, "Today, rule of law has been upheld by Dominican High Court. Our stand was that even an accused has the right to be treated by a doctor of his own choice. Due to torture, Mehul Choksi developed neurological issues. There were no fine facilities in Dominica." he added.

"It was proposed to send Mehul Choksi to Trinidad but we pointed out that we want to go to Antigua as there will be doctors of our choice who would know (patient's) history. The court accepted our request, till he is fit to travel," he said further.