Mehrauli residents protest against demolition of illegal encroachment conducted by DDA and Delhi Police; visuals surface |

A drive to clear unauthorized encroachments on Government land, that houses protected ASI monuments among others, has been started by the Delhi Development Authority from February 10 in co-ordination with Delhi Police at Lado Sarai Village falling in Mehrauli Archaeological Park, said a statement on Saturday.

Delhi | Locals protest on the third day of demolition drive by DDA in Mehrauli. Security personnel are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/Kzi5747T8p — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

Day-#3

Still the same behaviour by #DDA. Even after below notice circulated by #AAP yesterday. They have again started demolishing house's of innocent people at #Mehrauli.@MLA_NareshYadav @ArvindKejriwal

Please take some action otherwise you will see people dieing very soon. https://t.co/M2bz9ASH6m pic.twitter.com/aMsTNkhLk3 — Abhishek gupta (@abhigupta2509) February 12, 2023

Delhi | Locals protest on the third day of demolition drive by DDA in Mehrauli. Security personnel are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/Kzi5747T8p — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

Statement mentioned prior intimation about the demolition drive

"All stakeholders, including the GNCTD, have been on board in the run-up to this long pending, Court-mandated exercise," the statement added.

The statement further added, "A demarcation exercise, to identify the extent of unauthorized and illegal encroachment or construction, for the purpose of removing them, had been carried out as per the direction of the High Court by the Revenue Department, representatives, in the presence of DDA and Waqf Board representatives in December 2021."

The statement further read, "This park, adjacent to the iconic Qutub Minar is home to about 55 monuments under the protection of ASI, State Archaeological Department of GNCTD and DDA.

Earlier a demolition order dated December 12, 2022, was pasted on the encroachments existing on the land along with marking with the directions to the encroachers to remove all the unauthorised construction from the land in question within 10 days, the statement stated.

"The land involved in the said demolition order is Government/DDA Land of Ladha Sarai Village and is part of Mehrauli Archaeological Park," the statement further stated.

Delhi High Court has directed govt. authorities to secure, protect and preserve the area, said the statement

According to the statement, the High Court of Delhi has, on many occasions, directed the government authorities to secure, protect and preserve the area falling under Mehrauli Archaeological Park by removing illegal encroachment.

"The department is taking the action to remove the unauthorized/illegal encroachment from the government land and also to secure the Mehrauli Archaeological Park from encroachment," it added.

"During the demolition program on February 10, 2023, approx. 1200 sq. mtr. Government/DDA Land has been reclaimed from the encroachers so far and the exercise is on to reclaim the encroached Government Land for its rightful use by all citizens as a Park" the statement concluded.

Read Also Man kills wife, three children by slitting their throats in Mehrauli

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)