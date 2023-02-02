Meghalaya polls: BJP announces its candidates for 60-seat assembly; here's the list

Ernest Mawrie at an earlier BJP event | Twitter

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced its full list of candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya assembly polls today. The saffron party is contesting for all 60 seats in the state which will be held on February 27.

BJP's national secretary Rituraj Sinha said that the top brass decided to contest all 60 seats in the state with tagline Empower Meghalaya, stated a report.

Sinha was quoted saying that the state politics has been dominated by Congress for decades and has seen very little development compared to entire India including other Northeastern states.

He further said that the citizens are fed up with corruption and slow pace of development in the state and mentioned that the state still has poor connectivity power cuts and poor health facilities and later announced that BJP is only way to make Meghalaya stronger.

Meanwhile, BJP Meghalaya chief, Ernest Mawrie was quoted saying that unlike in 2018 polls, the party is gearing to win more seats.

Some prominent names included in the list were: Ernest Mawrie who will be contesting from West Shillong, Samuel Sangma from Baghmara, Wankitbok Pohshna from East Shillong and others.

Check the full list here:

