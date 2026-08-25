Meghalaya Govt Reaches Out To KSU With Meeting Offer Amid Detention Of Top Leaders | X - SangmaConrad

Guwahati, August 25: The Meghalaya State Government has invited the Central Executive Council (CEC) of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) for a high-level meeting on August 26, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma scheduled to lead the discussions.

Government invites KSU talks

The meeting will be held at 6:00 P.M. in the Conference Hall at the Meghalaya Secretariat Main Building in Shillong. It will address five key demands submitted by the union through a formal memorandum.

The invitation was issued through a formal letter from Smti. D.D. Syngai, MCS, Joint Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya (Home Political Department), and addressed to KSU Assistant General Secretary Pynshaiborlang Rani following the union's readiness to engage in talks.

KSU leaders detained after rally

The government's outreach comes amid the detention of four KSU executives following outbreaks of violence during a 'Black Flag Bike Rally' organised by the student body on August 19, 2026.

Three key officials—President Raymond Kharjana, Vice President Pynkmen Sanmiet and General Secretary Rueben A Najiar—were temporarily transferred to correctional facilities in the Garo Hills region on August 20. Police authorities brought them back to the Shillong District Jail on the morning of August 25 to facilitate a detailed investigation.

Another leader, Jerimaiah Pohthmi, who was apprehended by law enforcement on August 24, remains held at the Shillong facility.

Health of detained leaders

Former KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar and former General Secretary Donald Thabah visited the detained union executives after their return to Shillong.

Also Watch:

Following the interaction, they confirmed that the detainees are in good health and receiving necessary medical care.

Thabah said the leadership was able to assess their well-being directly after learning of their transfer back to Shillong.

Union to present demands

The KSU CEC, during its August 25 session, confirmed that it will participate in the upcoming Secretariat meeting and present its core charter of demands to the Chief Minister.