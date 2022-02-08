Meghalaya: 5 Congress MLAs unanimously join ruling MDA, submit resignation to CM Conrad Sangma

In the latest blow to the Congress party in Meghalaya, five of its MLAs have unanimously joined the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) on Tuesday.

The MDA is the ruling coalition government in the state.

The five MLAs who have shifted to the party leaving Congress include CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang, Kimfa Marbaniang and PT Sawkmie.

According to a report by East Mojo, the five legislatures met and submitted a signed letter to Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance was a coalition of political parties that formed the Government in the state of Meghalaya, after the 2003 Legislative Assembly election. It was headed by the Indian National Congress (INC).

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:34 PM IST