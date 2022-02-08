Congress helped distressed migrants while BJP silently watched them die: Maharashtra Minister rebukes BJP

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party for their criticism on Congress for helping migrant labourers travel back after first COVID-19 lockdown was announced abruptly.

“The shamelessness of Central govt knows no bounds! When lakhs of labourers were walking on the road to reach back to their villages, it was Maharashtra Congress that stood by them and did whatever we could to ease their pain,” said Patil.

Patil has also said that the Congress in Maharashtra helped thousands of labourers and their distressed family members including hundreds of pregnant women to make them reach their homes.

“Could PM Modi not see pregnant women walking hundreds of kilometers? BJP govt stood in silence and watched hundreds of laborers die in scorching heat. Proud of all the members of Congress who performed their duties for fellow Indians during the time of crisis,” he noted.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:31 PM IST