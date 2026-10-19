'Meeting His Chaos Collaborators?': BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Reported Vietnam Visit

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Monday, took a swipe at Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his reported foreign visit, questioning his absence from India during Navratri and alleging that he was prioritising holidays over political responsibilities.

In a post on X, Bhandari claimed that Gandhi had travelled abroad for a vacation and questioned whether the Congress leader was meeting what he called his “chaos collaborators”.

“RAHUL GANDHI IS BACK TO DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST: TAKING A BREAK AND ENJOYING A HOLIDAY!

Rahul Gandhi is reportedly travelling abroad for a vacation. Rahul Gandhi is not in India!

During Navratri, what is Rahul Gandhi doing abroad? Enjoying a break? Meeting his ‘chaos collaborators’?

A man who spends more time chilling than working and then shouts, ‘Vote Chori!’” Bhandari wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bhandari also shared a caricature depicting Gandhi in holiday attire carrying a suitcase, accompanied by a Hindi caption referring to his alleged overseas trip as a “change of air”.

Rahul Gandhi Reportedly Travels To Vietnam

Bhandari's remarks came amid reports that Gandhi had travelled to Hanoi, Vietnam. According to media reports citing sources, the Congress leader departed from Delhi on Sunday, October 18, after addressing a Congress rally in Margao, Goa, as part of the 'Goy Rakhonn Yatra'.

However, the Congress has not issued an official statement clarifying the purpose or duration of the reported visit. It was not immediately clear whether the trip was personal or official.

The reported visit has also drawn attention because Gandhi has travelled to Vietnam on previous occasions, including visits reported since December 2024.

BJP Targets Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ Remarks

Bhandari's criticism comes amid the BJP and Congress trading accusations over electoral integrity. Gandhi has repeatedly accused the BJP and the Election Commission of India of electoral malpractice, using the phrase “vote chori” to allege irregularities in the electoral process.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have also raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc had organised protests in Delhi over the issue, although demonstrations were reportedly paused during the festive period.

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The BJP has rejected the Opposition's allegations, while its leaders have continued to target Gandhi over his statements and overseas visits.

BJP Leaders Continue Attacks Over Foreign Visits

Criticism of Gandhi's foreign travel has been a recurring feature of the BJP's attacks on the Congress leader, with party representatives frequently questioning the timing of his trips and his availability for domestic political engagements.

Other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, including Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, have also taken jibes at Gandhi over his overseas travel.

The Congress has not publicly responded to Bhandari's latest remarks or provided an official explanation of Gandhi's reported Vietnam visit.