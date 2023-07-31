Meet IPS Prabhakar Chaudhary: Former Bareilly SSP Transferred 21 Times In Career, Known For His Honesty & Dedication |

Former Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary has earned immense popularity among the public, but his frequent transfers have also become a defining aspect of his career. In an astonishing 21st transfer, he was recently moved from the position of SSP in Bareilly to the Army Commander of 32nd Corps, PAC in Lucknow, within just four and a half months of his tenure.

Who is IPS Prabhakar Chaudhary?

Prabhakar Chaudhary, an IPS officer of the 2010 batch hailing from Ambedkar Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, has a unique journey in his career. Despite cracking the civil services exam in his first attempt and securing his home cadre, he has faced transient postings in various districts.

Apart from Meerut, where he managed to complete a one-year tenure, he has typically served in one district for only six to seven months at a time. His previous postings include Deoria, Bijnor, Ballia, Bulandshahr, Kanpur Dehat, Varanasi, Moradabad, Meerut, and Agra, adding to his diverse experience.

The Honest and Popular Officer

Prabhakar Chaudhary has built a reputation for his honesty, distinctive working style, and popularity among his subordinates. During his tenure as SSP of Meerut, he showcased his dedication by secretly surveying the entire city in a 'Singham' style before officially joining the post.

His approachable and down-to-earth nature is evident from an incident during his transfer from Deoria to Kanpur Dehat. He chose to travel by bus instead of a government vehicle, carrying only a bag on his back.

A Humble Arrival in Kanpur Dehat

Upon reaching Kanpur Dehat, Prabhakar Chaudhary approached the SP bungalow by taking a tempo. When the guard at the bungalow asked whom he wanted to meet, he calmly responded, "I am the new SP here." The guard was taken aback but swiftly opened the gate when the officer showed his identification card. This humble arrival surprised the policemen present at the office, who promptly saluted the new SP.

As Prabhakar Chaudhary continues his journey as the Army Commander of 32nd Corps, PAC, Lucknow, the public remains in admiration of his dedication to duty and his unyielding commitment to upholding the values of the Indian Police Service. Despite the frequent transfers, his unwavering popularity and honest image continue to make him a cherished figure among the masses.

