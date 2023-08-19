Meet Ashok Guleria: Army Veteran Who Resumed Police Duty Despite House Collapse Due To Himachal Rains |

Army veteran Ashok Guleria, a dedicated servant of the nation, demonstrated remarkable commitment as he decided to resume his duties as a head constable with the state police, despite facing a devastating personal setback. Retiring from the army after 17 years of service, Guleria joined the state police in 2006. His commitment shone through as he returned to work just hours after his own house collapsed due to heavy rain.

Guleria recounted the heart-wrenching story of his three-story house in Mandi district, a structure that he had fondly built over three decades. The unrelenting rains that have brought havoc to Himachal Pradesh proved merciless, reducing his beloved home to rubble. The loss was not limited to just the physical structure, as Guleria's cherished belongings, including his new car and essential possessions, were also swallowed by the deluge.

Counting the Cost and Emotional Toll

The 54-year-old police officer disclosed that constructing the house had entailed an investment of over a crore, including furnishings and the completion had occurred a mere two years ago. The aftermath of the rain left Guleria unable to even retrieve his essentials, as the land surrounding the house had caved in, leaving the very foundation exposed.

The emotional distress was evident as Guleria expressed his pain at watching others repeatedly view a video of his house collapsing, emphasizing that true grief can only be comprehended by those who have undergone such a profound loss.

Lack of Support Amidst Struggle

In a disappointing turn of events, Guleria revealed that he did not receive any assistance from either the state government or local administration in his time of need. Despite this lack of support, his former army colleagues demonstrated camaraderie through WhatsApp, providing him with crucial monetary aid of around Rs 80,000. Guleria pointed out that while sympathy was abundant, tangible financial assistance was rare, highlighting the gap between words and actions.

Ashok Guleria and his wife are parents to a married daughter and a son, who works as an engineer in Chandigarh. Their journey through adversity showcases resilience, determination, and a commitment to duty that extends beyond personal tragedy.

