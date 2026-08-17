Meerut Woman Cop Suspended Over 'Objectionable' Social Media Video With QR Code; Probe Ordered

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Meerut: A woman sub-inspector posted at the Police Lines in Meerut has been suspended after an “objectionable” video allegedly featuring her circulated on social media, prompting the Uttar Pradesh Police to launch a departmental inquiry.

According to reports by PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey suspended Sub-Inspector Anu Rani on Sunday following the circulation of the video.

‘Objectionable’ Video Circulates On Social Media

Anu Rani, who has been associated with the Uttar Pradesh Police, regularly shared videos on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Her posts largely featured gym workouts, fitness routines, tips and glimpses of her personal life.

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However, an allegedly objectionable video circulating online reportedly included a QR code linked to requests for money. Some reports also claimed that the woman appeared in casual clothing, including a night suit, in portions of the video.

The circulation of the video raised questions over whether the content violated departmental guidelines governing the social media activity of police personnel.

Police Say No Video In Uniform Has Surfaced

Police officials have clarified that no video showing Anu Rani in police uniform has surfaced so far.

The Cyber Cell has been tasked with examining the authenticity of the circulating video and determining its source and manner of creation and dissemination. Officials are also looking into the technical aspects surrounding the clip and its online circulation.

Departmental Inquiry Ordered

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered into the matter. According to reports, the inquiry has been assigned to Circle Officer Saumya Singh.

SP (Crime) Avnish Kumar confirmed the suspension and said it was linked to an alleged violation of the department’s social media policy.

Officials have maintained that further action will depend on the findings of the departmental inquiry.

Police To Examine Authenticity Of Viral Clip

The Cyber Cell’s investigation is expected to establish whether the video is genuine, whether it has been altered or manipulated, and how it came to be circulated online.

The inquiry will also examine the circumstances surrounding the QR code and the allegations associated with the video before any further departmental action is taken.

The case comes amid increasing scrutiny over the use of social media by police personnel, with departments across the country issuing guidelines on what officials can post online while in service.