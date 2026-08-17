Drunk Agniveer Creates Ruckus In Meerut, Allegedly Misbehaves & Assaults Police Personnel On Duty; Shocking Incident Caught On Video | X / @MahuaKhabarr

Meerut: An 'Agniveer' (an Army recruit under the Agnipath scheme), allegedly under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with and assaulted police personnel in Meerut, police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light in the Kankarkheda police station area of Meerut.

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FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Police detained the accused on Sunday and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Circle Officer (CO) Daurala, Shiv Thakur, late on Sunday night, said that a video came to the police's notice on Sunday evening showing an Army soldier misbehaving with police personnel deployed on a Police Response Vehicle.

An inquiry revealed that the incident occurred in the Kankarkheda police station area.

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The CO said that the Military Police have also been informed about the incident, and necessary legal action is being taken.

According to the Kankarkheda police, the accused soldier, identified as an Agniveer, has been handed over to the Military Police.

No formal case has been registered at the Kankarkheda police station in this connection so far.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)