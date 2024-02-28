Meerut: Fire Breaks Out At Under-Construction RRTS Station, Video Surfaces

Fire at RRTS station in Meerut | X

Meerut, February 28: A major fire has broke out at an under-construction station of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh. The RRTS station is being built under the limits of Pallavpuram police station. On Wednesday, February 28, a major fire broke out at the station, causing panic in the area.

According to news agency ANI, fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighting operation is underway. A video from the spot showed the under-construction station engulfed in massive flames.

RRTS Station Engulfed In Flames In Meerut:

#Meerut: Major fire broke out in an under-construction RRTS station under Pallavpuram Police Station limits. #fire #RRTS pic.twitter.com/1kJy1T9Kz8 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 28, 2024

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths. Further details are awaited.