Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case: Muskan, Sahil Convicted; Sentence To Be Announced In 15 Days

The Meerut court on Wednesday convicted Muskan and her alleged lover Sahil Shukla in the high-profile Saurabh Rajput murder case, holding that the duo had murdered Rajput and subsequently concealed his dismembered body. The court will announce the quantum of sentence at the next hearing.

District Judge Arvind Mishra, while pronouncing the verdict, observed that such an act had “no place in a civilised society”. The court is expected to pronounce the sentence in the case after 15 days.

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According to the prosecution case, Muskan and Sahil killed Saurabh Rajput on March 3, 2025. They allegedly dismembered his body and packed the remains inside a drum in an attempt to conceal the crime. The two accused were arrested around 15 days after the murder.

The trial began in July 2025 before the district judge's court. Police had filed a chargesheet running into around 1,000 pages. During the proceedings, which stretched across 126 hearings, statements of more than 22 witnesses were recorded. The court reserved its judgment on September 19.

Ahead of Wednesday's verdict, both accused were reportedly anxious in jail. Muskan had been praying for the past three days, while Sahil had stopped interacting with fellow inmates and was repeatedly asking jail staff about the verdict, according to the information provided.

Rajput's mother Renu Devi, his brother and aunt were present in court when the verdict was delivered. Before the judgment, Renu Devi had sought the death penalty for both accused, saying the family had been making repeated trips to court for around one-and-a-half years and had also appeared for hearings and testimonies.

Following the conviction, the victim's family reiterated its demand for the harshest possible punishment. The sentencing hearing will determine the punishment to be awarded to Muskan and Sahil.