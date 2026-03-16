Mechanic Beaten To Death By Cricket Bat, Bamboo Sticks In Front Of Children For Refusing To Pay 'Protection Money' In Bengaluru - Video

A group of men allegedly beat a 45-year-old mechanic to death with a cricket bat and bamboo sticks in front of his children after he reportedly refused to pay “protection money” in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden on Sunday night.

Shocking footage from the scene has surfaced on social media, showing one of the accused striking the man with a cricket bat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the victim, Rasheed Pasha, a vehicle mechanic by profession, was attacked by three men near Bada Makan Road in the Wilson Garden area around 9 pm.

Pasha had recently begun construction of a garage in the locality. Police said the three accused allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 as “mamool” (protection money) after noticing the construction work. When Pasha refused, a heated argument reportedly followed.

The dispute began in the morning and escalated in the evening when the group returned around 8:30 pm and again demanded money. When Pasha declined, they allegedly assaulted him with a bat and bamboo sticks before fleeing the scene.

The attack took place in front of his two children. Local residents rushed the severely injured man to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.

Police from Wilson Garden Police Station have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for the accused.

Central Division DCP Akshay Machindra visited the spot and confirmed that a medico-legal report had been received. He said the motive was under investigation and efforts were underway to trace the suspects.

Following the incident, locals gathered at the scene, and a KSRP unit was deployed as a precautionary measure.