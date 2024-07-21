MEA Reports Successful Evacuation of 1,000+ Students From Bangladesh Amid Violent Clashes

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that 778 Indian students had returned to India from Bangladesh through various land transit points, and around 200 students had flown in from Dhaka and Chittagong using regular flight services.

The MEA said that Indian missions in Bangladesh are in regular touch with the authorities to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and students, as the neighbouring country continued to reel under deadly clashes over a controversial job quota system.

Statement Of MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that around 15,000 Indians were living in Bangladesh. The MEA said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and the assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home.

"In coordination with the local authorities, measures are being taken by the High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions to facilitate safe travel to the border crossing points along the India-Bangladesh international border," it said in a statement.

Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request, it said.

About Evacuation Of Students

Around 100 students returned to India on Saturday through two integrated checkposts (ICP) in Tripura, the Border Security Force said here. More students are expected to return to the country, BSF, Tripura Frontier said in a statement.

"Around 240 students from Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, and Nepal are expected to return through the state's two ICP - Srimantapur and Akhaura. The DMs concerned were asked to coordinate with BSF," said a senior state government official.

In West Bengal, five Nepalese students crossed over at the Fulbari border in Siliguri and six Indian students returned via the Mekhliganj border in Cooch Behar district, police said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that 40 medical students from Meghalaya were evacuated from Dhaka on Saturday.

"Forty Meghalaya citizens, mostly medical students, are being evacuated from Dhaka today. They will enter via Agartala and will make onward journey to Shillong," CM Sangma said in a post on X on Saturday.

Altogether 186 more people, stranded in violence-hit Bangladesh, returned to India on Saturday via Dawki integrated check post in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, officials said. Ninety-eight were from Nepal and 88 from India, including eight students from Meghalaya, they said.

"In the past three days, a total of 856 people from India, Nepal, and Bhutan, mostly students, have crossed over to the country from Bangladesh due to agitation there," a senior home department official said.

Meanwhile, 41 students from Assam have returned from Bangladesh, officials in Guwahati said on Saturday. Some students from Dhubri have also reportedly crossed over through West Bengal and are expected to reach their home district by train later on Saturday, another official said,