 MEA Issues Fresh Warning To Indians Being Lured Into Russian Armed Forces
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MEA Issues Fresh Warning To Indians Being Lured Into Russian Armed Forces

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a fresh advisory warning Indian nationals against joining the Russian armed forces. The MEA urged citizens to beware of unverified overseas job offers and highlighted reports of Indians being lured by promises of financial benefits and eventual release, stressing that joining a foreign military is dangerous and strongly discouraged.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
MEA Issues Fresh Warning To Indians Being Lured Into Russian Armed Forces
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Russia, warning them against being recruited into the Russian armed forces.

The advisory comes amid continued reports of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian armed forces. The government said it has, on several occasions over the past two years, highlighted the risks and dangers involved in such a course of action.

The MEA has also advised Indian citizens to exercise caution while pursuing job opportunities abroad and not be lured by employment offers made by unverified individuals.

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According to the ministry, it has come across several instances in which individuals have willingly sought offers to join the Russian armed forces, reportedly with an understanding that they would receive monetary benefits and could later secure their release by approaching the Indian government.

The government has reiterated that joining the Russian armed forces in such circumstances is a dangerous course of action and is strongly discouraged.

The MEA's advisory further urges Indians looking for employment opportunities abroad to remain cautious and verify job offers before accepting them, particularly when such offers could involve joining a foreign military.

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