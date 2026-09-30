MEA Issues Fresh Warning To Indians Being Lured Into Russian Armed Forces

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Russia, warning them against being recruited into the Russian armed forces.

The advisory comes amid continued reports of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian armed forces. The government said it has, on several occasions over the past two years, highlighted the risks and dangers involved in such a course of action.

The MEA has also advised Indian citizens to exercise caution while pursuing job opportunities abroad and not be lured by employment offers made by unverified individuals.

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According to the ministry, it has come across several instances in which individuals have willingly sought offers to join the Russian armed forces, reportedly with an understanding that they would receive monetary benefits and could later secure their release by approaching the Indian government.

The government has reiterated that joining the Russian armed forces in such circumstances is a dangerous course of action and is strongly discouraged.

The MEA's advisory further urges Indians looking for employment opportunities abroad to remain cautious and verify job offers before accepting them, particularly when such offers could involve joining a foreign military.