Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders catches eye at Def Expo 2020

Lucknow: Mumbai-based Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders’ pavilion at Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow, which showcases miniature models of destroyer, frigate and submarine being built for Indian Navy and a remotely controlled vehicle, is a major attraction among visitors especially among youngsters.

Frigates and destroyers are common warships in a navy’s fleet designed for quick manoeuvrability and to protect larger vessels from air, surface and underwater threats.

The Artificial Intelligence-enabled Remotely Operated Vehicle (RoV) can carry out underwater imaging, underwater high-pressure cleaning and thickness measurement of Ship’s hull without human intervention, tasks which are currently performed by humans.