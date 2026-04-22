Mayawati Reaffirms BSP Stand On Women’s Reservation, Warns Cadre Against Protests

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati | ANI

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Wednesday said the party’s position on women’s reservation remains unchanged as stated on April 15 and cautioned leaders and workers against any form of protest on the issue.

In a message issued on social media before leaving for Delhi, Mayawati directed district presidents, office-bearers and cadre to clearly communicate the party’s stand in meetings to avoid any confusion. She also underlined that, in line with party discipline, no dharna or demonstration should be organised on the matter.

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Referring to the state-level meeting held in Lucknow on March 31, the BSP chief asked party functionaries to continue implementing organisational directives with sincerity. These include strengthening the party structure, expanding its support base through cadre mobilisation, improving financial resources and preparing for the upcoming assembly elections.

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Mayawati further instructed leaders to highlight the development work carried out during BSP’s tenure in Uttar Pradesh. She said key infrastructure projects, including expressways and the airport in Noida, were conceptualised during the BSP government. She added that several other public welfare initiatives could have been completed if the then Congress-led central government had not created obstacles due to what she described as a caste-driven approach towards the BSP