'May Every Home Shine With Joy': PM Modi Invokes Lord Dhanvantari, Wishes Citizens Happiness, Peace & Good Health On Dhanteras | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders on Friday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dhanteras, wishing them happiness, prosperity, good health and well-being.

Also Watch:

In a post on X, PM Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the countrymen and invoked the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu deity associated with health and medicine.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Heartfelt wishes to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May the divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari illuminate everyone’s life with happiness, peace, and excellent health. It is my sincere wish that an eternal flame of joy and enthusiasm continues to burn in every household," PM Modi said.

He also shared a Sanskrit verse in praise of Lord Dhanvantari: "Namami Dhanvantari-madidevam, surasurair-vandita-padapadmam; Loke jararug-bhaya-mrityu-nasham, datar-misham vividhaushadhinam."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion, wishing prosperity and well-being to everyone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Warm wishes to everyone on the sacred festival of Dhanteras—a celebration of prosperity and well-being. May Lord Dhanvantari bless everyone with happiness, prosperity, and good health," Shah said in his message.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the contribution of the state's artisans and craftspeople, urging people to support local products and promote self-reliance while celebrating the festival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his message, Adityanath said that Dhanteras symbolises prosperity, auspiciousness and well-being, and called upon people to include the state's diligent artisans and craftspeople in their celebrations.

He highlighted the traditional crafts of Uttar Pradesh, including the world-renowned carpets of Bhadohi, the Moonj (grass) craft of Prayagraj, the Tarkashi (wire-inlay) work of Mainpuri and the wooden toys of Chitrakoot, describing them as unique hallmarks of the state.

Referring to the growth in the state's exports, Adityanath said that the figure had increased from Rs 84,000 crore in 2016-17 to over Rs 2 lakh crore projected for 2025-26, reflecting the enterprise and capabilities of its artisans and craftspeople.

He also pointed to modern expo marts in Lucknow and Greater Noida, along with the 'Carpet Bazaar' in Bhadohi, saying these initiatives were providing a new global identity to the traditional crafts of the state.

Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' vision, the Chief Minister urged people to choose One District One Product (ODOP) items as gifts on Dhanteras.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Embracing the 'Vocal for Local' vision of our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, please choose ODOP (One District One Product) items as gifts this Dhanteras. A single purchase from you can light a lamp of self-reliance and dignity in the home of a skilled family. Let us celebrate a 'Local Diwali' and contribute to the creation of an 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) Uttar Pradesh," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath also extended heartfelt wishes to people on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and Dhanteras.

In a separate festive message, he conveyed warm greetings to the residents of the state, wishing that the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi kindle a lamp of contentment in everyone's heart and illuminate their lives with love, happiness and joy.

"May everyone’s life be graced with prosperity, good health, and good fortune," he said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also extended warm greetings to citizens across the country on the auspicious occasion, wishing good health and happiness for every household.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Warmest greetings to all citizens across the nation on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras. May this sacred day bring sound health, joy to every household, and renewed dedication toward the service of the nation," Sandhu said.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)