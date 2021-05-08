May 10 to 24: Tamil Nadu total lockdown

Chennai

A complete lockdown will be enforced in Tamil Nadu from May 10 to the early morning of May 24 to combat the rising Covid-19 cases. In the second wave, the spread has been rapid, with fresh daily cases crossing the 25,000-mark over the past few days.

“Both private and public bus transport within the districts and between the districts, rental vehicles, taxis, cab aggregation shall remain prohibited. However, travel for essential activities viz marriage, funereal/last rites, interview/employment, medical emergency shall be permitted with proper documents,” a government order issued by chief secretary Irai Anbu said on Saturday.

In view of the full lockdown, the government has allowed all shops to function till 9pm and suspended its Sunday lockdown on May 9 to enable people stock up and travel, if need be. Chennai metro rail services, too, shall remain suspended.

The government decided to allow e-commerce deliveries only for food, provisions, vegetables, meat and fish. All other e-commerce deliveries will be disallowed.

The state had already shut down cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, parks, amusement parks and spas to contain the virus. Tourists have been banned in hill stations. “All international air travellers, except for the purposes as permitted by the MHA,” shall be prohibited. “To monitor air and rail passengers from abroad and India, e-registration shall continue.