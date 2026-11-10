Maulana Beaten By Angry Crowd Outside Jaipur Court Over Marriage To Madrasa Student - VIDEO

Jaipur: A cleric (maulana) was allegedly assaulted by an angry crowd outside a court in Jaipur on Saturday after being accused of marrying an 18-year-old madrasa student despite already being married and having three children. Police personnel had to intervene and struggled to rescue him from the attackers.

According to police, the accused was arrested by the Jaysinghpura Khor police station on charges of disturbing public peace and was produced before a court on Saturday afternoon. The court subsequently ordered him to be sent to judicial custody.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, as the maulana was leaving the court premises, an angry group of people allegedly surrounded him and attacked him with kicks and punches in the presence of police personnel. Police eventually managed to pull him away from the crowd and take him to safety.

Accused of Marrying an 18-Year-Old Madrasa Student

SHO Raghuveer Singh said the accused was a maulana at a madrasa located in the Nai Ki Thadi area, where girls from nearby localities come to study.

Police said the maulana allegedly influenced and brainwashed students while teaching at the madrasa. He is also accused of influencing an 18-year-old student who attended the institution.

According to the police, despite objections and repeated attempts by her family to persuade her otherwise, the girl insisted on marrying the maulana, who was already married and had three children.

The girl reportedly married him recently without her family's consent.

Family Complaint Sparks Local Protest

After learning about the marriage, the girl's family approached the Jaysinghpura Khor police station and lodged a complaint.

On Saturday, local residents gathered at the police station to protest against the maulana. Following the protests, police arrested him on charges of disturbing public peace.

He was subsequently produced before the court, which ordered judicial custody.

The assault took place as the accused was being escorted out of the court premises. Police personnel intervened and managed to rescue him from the angry crowd. Police are investigating the allegations against the maulana.